StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Asure Software Stock Down 1.1 %

ASUR stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $113.41 million, a P/E ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Asure Software by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 89,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 236,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

