StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Price Performance

NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.79.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.57 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.