Storj (STORJ) Achieves Market Cap of $260.21 Million

Storj (STORJ) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, Storj has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a market capitalization of $260.21 million and $32.60 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00002939 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Storj Coin Profile

STORJ is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 397,621,912 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storj is storj.io.

Buying and Selling Storj

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

