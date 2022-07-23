Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,765,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,162,000 after acquiring an additional 110,410 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at $107,522,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,369,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,777,000 after acquiring an additional 34,991 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,135,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,029 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1,085.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,629 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSYS. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $19.74 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $42.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.80 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Profile

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.