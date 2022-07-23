Strike Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, Strike has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $19.56 or 0.00087836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $63.82 million and approximately $20.04 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00032321 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,262,820 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.