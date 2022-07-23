Strike Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, Strike has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $19.56 or 0.00087836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $63.82 million and approximately $20.04 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004491 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002133 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016536 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001851 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00032321 BTC.
Strike Profile
Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,262,820 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.
Strike Coin Trading
