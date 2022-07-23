Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on August 9th

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.

Suburban Propane Partners has a payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

SPH opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. Suburban Propane Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 32.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 229,617 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 41.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Further Reading

