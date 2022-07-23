Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.03

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.03 and traded as low as $11.57. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 139,064 shares trading hands.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile
Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2021, the company's land bank comprised 57.9 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 75.3 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Hung Kai Properties (SUHJY)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.