Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Cut to C$67.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a reduce rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$67.86.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$57.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$33.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.73. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$56.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97, a quick ratio of 15,084.33 and a current ratio of 15,951.83.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$380.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6899994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

