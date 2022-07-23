Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 8,350,951 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, limestone, diatomite, and other base metals and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project and NewPerl project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States.

