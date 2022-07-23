Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RUN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Sunrun from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.43.

Sunrun Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ RUN opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,899,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,962,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $116,588.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,899,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at $36,962,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,062 shares of company stock worth $6,662,928 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading

