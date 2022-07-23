Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average is $43.29. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $58.34.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,983.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $444,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $1,719,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 27.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after buying an additional 40,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

