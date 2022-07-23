Super Zero Protocol Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000491 BTC on exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $39.30 million and $520,284.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,497.38 or 0.06766770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00112430 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 619,945,775 coins and its circulating supply is 361,734,256 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

