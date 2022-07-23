SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Cut to $500.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus upgraded SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, downgraded SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $618.63.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $361.36 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $355.37 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $429.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 35.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 22,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,901,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

