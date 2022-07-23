S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Shares Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,238,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,953 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 3.18% of S&W Seed worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SANW. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in S&W Seed by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&W Seed by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at about $927,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SANW traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $23.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

