Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €138.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($139.39) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($103.03) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($115.15) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($116.16) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($114.14) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €129.00 ($130.30) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Symrise Price Performance

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €111.05 ($112.17) on Tuesday. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($57.54) and a one year high of €73.48 ($74.22). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €103.58 and a 200 day moving average of €106.61.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

