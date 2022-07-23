Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Synalloy Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SYNL opened at $13.65 on Friday. Synalloy has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $139.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $116.22 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synalloy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synalloy

In related news, CEO Christopher Gerald Hutter acquired 4,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $68,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synalloy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Synalloy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synalloy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Synalloy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Synalloy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

Featured Articles

