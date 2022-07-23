Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given a $41.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler set a $41.00 target price on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SYF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,152,000 after buying an additional 2,934,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19,813.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,441,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,430,000 after buying an additional 2,429,076 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

