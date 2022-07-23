Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNV traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,328. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,545.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

