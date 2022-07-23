Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

NYSE SNV traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.18. 1,353,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

SNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,545.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,545.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

