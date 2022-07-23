TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TASK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TASK stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.96.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. TaskUs had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

