Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Lowered to C$62.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TECK. Scotiabank cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Clarkson Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.65.

NYSE:TECK opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

