Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TNK. Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Teekay Tankers Trading Down 0.5 %
TNK opened at $19.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 131.20 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.
About Teekay Tankers
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
