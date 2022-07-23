Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TNK. Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

TNK opened at $19.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 131.20 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.06 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

