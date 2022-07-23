Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) Shares Down 30.1%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCMFF – Get Rating) fell 30.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.
Telecom Argentina Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.
