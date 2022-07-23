Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Price Target Cut to CHF 74.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 89 to CHF 74.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 90 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 79 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Temenos from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a CHF 70 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Temenos alerts:

Temenos Price Performance

Temenos stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.07. Temenos has a 52-week low of $71.29 and a 52-week high of $168.58.

Temenos Announces Dividend

Temenos Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.6048 per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th.

(Get Rating)

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.