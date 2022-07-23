Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPX. Piper Sandler lowered Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp set a $38.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NYSE TPX opened at $25.30 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 846,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after purchasing an additional 222,957 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,378,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

