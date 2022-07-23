Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 46.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Tenet Healthcare updated its Q3 guidance to $1.14-1.36 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.80-7.00 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSE THC opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 21.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 235,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $330,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Tenet Healthcare

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

