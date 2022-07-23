Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 46.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Tenet Healthcare updated its Q3 guidance to $1.14-1.36 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.80-7.00 EPS.
Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 6.0 %
NYSE THC opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 21.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 235,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $330,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
