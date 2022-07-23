TenUp (TUP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $33,471.00

TenUp (TUP) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One TenUp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. TenUp has a total market capitalization of $732,494.18 and approximately $33,471.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TenUp has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00142318 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008285 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000758 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 228,189,289 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io.

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

