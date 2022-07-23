TenUp (TUP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $33,471.00

TenUp (TUP) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One TenUp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. TenUp has a total market capitalization of $732,494.18 and approximately $33,471.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TenUp has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003906 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00142318 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008285 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000758 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.
TenUp Coin Profile
TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 228,189,289 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io.
TenUp Coin Trading
