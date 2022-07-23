Terrace Energy (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, July 25th

Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, July 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 25th.

Terrace Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TCRRF remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Terrace Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

About Terrace Energy

Terrace Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company was formerly known as Terrace Resources Inc and changed its name to Terrace Energy Corp.

