Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Decreased by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.4% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after acquiring an additional 369,560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $851.79.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $816.73 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $846.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.40, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $710.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $855.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

