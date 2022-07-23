Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,000.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $851.79.

Shares of TSLA opened at $816.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $710.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $855.46. Tesla has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 21.3% in the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 873.8% in the second quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $739,000. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

