The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 3.3% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $21,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $61.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

