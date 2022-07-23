The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.07

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.07 and traded as low as $38.58. The Cushing Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $39.12, with a volume of 5,310 shares traded.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.2132 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SZC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

