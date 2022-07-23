The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.07

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.07 and traded as low as $38.58. The Cushing Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $39.12, with a volume of 5,310 shares traded.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.2132 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
