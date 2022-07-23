The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Barclays

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $505.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $323.93 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.81 and its 200-day moving average is $327.97. The company has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,203,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

