The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Raised by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.1 %

PNC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,788. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.39 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.40 and a 200 day moving average of $181.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Stories

