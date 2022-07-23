The Sandbox (SAND) Reaches Market Cap of $1.71 Billion

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $1.71 billion and approximately $319.14 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00005994 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00561576 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00184080 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,626,081 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

