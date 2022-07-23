The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,884,717,000 after acquiring an additional 135,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,316,576,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after buying an additional 639,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $802,178,000 after buying an additional 91,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.55.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $259.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.