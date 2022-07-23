The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.53.

WEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

WEN opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $488.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

