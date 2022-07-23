The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

