The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 207.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,367 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises about 3.0% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

