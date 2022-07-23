Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Trading 5.9% Higher

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 40,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,651,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

