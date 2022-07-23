Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Increased by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 862,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 24,611 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.6% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $509,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.54.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $561.54 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $219.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $541.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $559.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

