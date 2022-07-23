Throne Market Capitalization Reaches $2.35 Million (THN)

Throne (THN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, Throne has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Throne has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $960,213.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00032258 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT.

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

