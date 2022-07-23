Throne Market Capitalization Reaches $2.35 Million (THN)

Throne (THN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, Throne has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Throne has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $960,213.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002172 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016671 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001863 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00032258 BTC.
About Throne
Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT.
Buying and Selling Throne
