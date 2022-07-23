Tokes Market Capitalization Hits $3.20 Million (TKS)

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002030 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000245 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.