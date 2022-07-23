Toncoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.12 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00004098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $1.25 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016597 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032500 BTC.
About Toncoin
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
Buying and Selling Toncoin
