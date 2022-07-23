Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.77.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $156.42 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.81.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,171 shares of company stock worth $3,160,929 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

