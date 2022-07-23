Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRV. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.77.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $156.42 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,171 shares of company stock worth $3,160,929. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

