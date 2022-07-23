Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Barclays

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.77.

TRV opened at $156.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.25 and a 200 day moving average of $171.81. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,171 shares of company stock worth $3,160,929. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $224,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after acquiring an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

