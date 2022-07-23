Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.87

Shares of Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.87 and traded as low as C$3.83. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$3.86, with a volume of 4,440 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.76 million and a PE ratio of 1.16.
Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$92.75 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tree Island Steel Company Profile
Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.
