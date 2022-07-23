Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 429.20 ($5.13) and last traded at GBX 426 ($5.09). Approximately 734,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 646,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422.80 ($5.05).

Tremor International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 411.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 485.55. The company has a market capitalization of £628.44 million and a P/E ratio of 1,028.92.

Insider Activity

In other Tremor International news, insider Ofer Druker sold 17,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 592 ($7.08), for a total value of £101,563.52 ($121,414.85).

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

