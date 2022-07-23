Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TCN. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.70.

Tricon Residential Stock Down 1.3 %

TCN stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $14,689,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $27,961,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $835,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tricon Residential



Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

